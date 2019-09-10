Parents of Osaze Osagie speak to State College Borough Council for first time publicly since son’s death

The parents of Osaze Osagie, the man shot and killed by State College Police during a mental health call in March, publicly addressed the borough council Monday night for the first time since the shooting.

The Osagies told State College Borough council they still have questions from the results of the investigation and want policy change for mental health and protocol from police.

“We’re traumatized as a family,” Sylvester Osagie, Osaze’s Father, said.

Sylvester and Iyun Osagie were left traumatized after their son, Osaze was shots and killed by a State College Police officer in March, during a 302, mental health warrant.

Osaze’s mother addressed the State College Borough council at Monday night’s meeting, saying after the district attorney’s report and the internal investigation from State College police, she’s surprised officers were not found to be guilty of any wrong doing.

“They said they weren’t prepared, based on prior knowledge of my son, and that such, and that such prior knowledge was shared with the officers who encountered Osaze,” Iyun Osagie, said.

She says she’s also not sure how the investigation showed there was no racial implicit bias by the officers, towards her son.

Both parents say what they’re looking for is local change to help people with mental health issues going forward.

“Policies that would make the police find themselves in a quagmire, should really be changed, because, obviously the process, the proceedings, the policies that are in place, certainly failed my son,” Osagie, said.

A monologue written by a retired, Penn State professor called “Osaze Remembering”, will be read at Three Dots art gallery downtown this Thursday and Friday at 7:30. Donations will be accepted for the Osaze Osagie Memorial Foundation.