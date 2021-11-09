Parents call for justice at Bellwood school board meeting

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Parents called for justice at Tuesday’s Bellwood-Antis school board meeting. They were expressing their frustrations with the lack of response from the board about the Ryan Blazier case.

Ryan Blazier, 31, was found guilty last month on multiple charges of sexual abuse of boys back in 2020. Some of the charges include aggravated indecent assault, institutional sexual assault, corruption of a minor, and intimidation.

Sheri Noonan addressed the board during public comment and gave a speech asking for response and updates about what actions will be done. Noonan said her sons were involved with the wrestling program during the time the allegations first surfaced.

“Something needs to be done here, and it needed to be done a long time ago,” Noonan said at the podium.

Noonan says that she spoke for all parents as well as the victims going through the case. Since the allegations, the parents she’s talked with say that they’re frustrated by the board’s silence.

“I spoke about the board not addressing they’ve been silent ever since the conviction came down against Ryan,” Noonan told WTAJ. “There’s been no response, apology, no statement, nothing pertaining to the case.”

After her speech, she received a round of applause from the over thirty parents that attended. Noonan says that she doesn’t want any notoriety from the situation. She came to the meeting wanting justice for the children and the families affected.

“I’m here to get justice for these kids and these families and get closure,” Noonan said. “And to get what’s done right, which is justice for the people that are involved.”

Noonan is looking out for the safety of the children, and she is going to continue to fight for justice.

“We want the kids to be safe and feel secure among the walls they go to school at,” Noonan said. “And we want the people to pay for what they’ve done.”

The board’s solicitor addressed at the meeting that they cannot speak about any further details on the case. Blazier is awaiting another trial for a young girl under similar charges.