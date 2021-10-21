Paranormal comes to Penn State DuBois with free event feat. ‘Godfather of Paranormal’

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Halloween comes once a year, but the paranormal never rests. Penn State DuBois will host the self-proclaimed ‘Godfather of Paranormal’ just in time for the spookiest day of the year.

Penn State DuBois will welcome paranormal expert John Zaffis to share his experiences with the supernatural during a free, public event on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The event starts at 7 p.m. in the Hiller Auditorium at Penn State DuBois.

With over forty years of experience studying and investigating the paranormal, Zaffis has studied demonology, which led to his involvement with cases of possession and exorcism and working with prominent exorcists in this field. He is also a published author of books on the paranormal.

Zaffis has also been seen and featured in the SyFy television series “Haunted Collector”, and Discovery Channel’s documentaries “A Haunting in Connecticut” and “Little Lost Souls”. John has also appeared on “Unsolved Mysteries”, “Piers Morgan”, and many other print and news media events. John’s first book, “Shadows of the Dark”, co-written with Brian McIntyre, was released in September 2004. John has also appeared on “Ghost Hunters” and “Ghost Adventures”.

John is working on multiple follow-up books currently and is lecturing all over the United States at colleges and universities.

For more information on Zaffis, you can visit his website by clicking here. For any other information on the event, you can contact the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Engagement at studentactivities@psu.edu or 814-375-4764.