Paramedics reaction to Super Bowls recognition for essential workers

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — If you watched the Super Bowl, you probably noticed the lack of fans in the stands, but there were a few select people that were in attendance… essential workers.

There was also special recognition for all essential workers during the game.

Paramedics here at the Hollidaysburg ambulance station said that recognition is appreciated.

The pandemic has added stress to an already stressful job during the past year, but that hasn’t stopped them from answering the call to those who need it most.

While they weren’t part of the 7,500 vaccinated health care employees at the game, local first responders said being nationally thanked goes a long way.

“I just think it’s nice people are finally getting their appreciation and being noticed, for a very long time health care workers do a lot that nobody knows about so it’s nice they are finally getting recognized,” paramedic, Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service, Lindsey Miller said.

“It’s nice to receive recognition, but we are just a small part of the bigger team, there’s a lot of other players in the medical community that keep this big ball rolling,” paramedic, Hollidaysburg American Legion Ambulance Service, Krystina Novak said.

They said we will all get through this as we continue to work together to fight covid-19.