Paramedic, EMT deliver baby in back of ambulance

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A paramedic and an EMT in Boswell helped welcome a baby into the world after assisting in a delivery in the back of an ambulance on July 8.

According to the Boswell Fire Department EMS, a woman was in active labor and was being transported to Conemaugh Hospital in a personal vehicle on Route 219 Northbound. Paramedic Jason Beener and EMT Joel Bumbarger were dispatched and were able to get the woman into the ambulance and resume the trip to the hospital. However, baby Westin decided to arrive in the back of the ambulance before making it to Conemaugh.

The Boswell Volunteer Fire Department extended congratulations to Westin’s parents in a Facebook post.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 3,605,201 babies were born in 2020. Out of that number, 130,562 babies were born in Pennsylvania. In comparison, 3,747,540 babies were born in 2019, according to data from the CDC.