Panera Bread donates bagel proceeds to Cambria County breast cancer research

(WTAJ) — For the 20th year, the Pink Ribbon Bagel returns to Panera Bread restaurants nationwide in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
Customers can enjoy the autumn bagel throughout the month of October while supporting a great cause. The Pink Ribbon Bagel includes cherry flavored chips, sweetened dried cherries, cherry-flavored cranberries, topped with vanilla, honey and brown sugar.
Panera Bread will donate a portion of the limited-edition bagel proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.
The Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, located in Windber, Pa., specializes in proactive breast care, risk-reduction techniques, early detection and treatment plans. A list of services offered by the center is listed below:
- Low Dose 3D Mammography
- Breast Ultrasound
- Breast MRI
- Bone Densitometry or Bone Density Test
- Minimally Invasive Breast Biopsies
- Genetic Testing
- Research Studies
Also during October, guests at Panera can “round up” their total at the register to donate to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. The bagel is also available for rapid pick-up, delivery and catering through the Panera Bread website.
