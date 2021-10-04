Panera Bread donates bagel proceeds to Cambria County breast cancer research

MIAMI BEACH, FL – NOVEMBER 08: A Panera Bread restaurant is seen on the day it is announced that the Panera Bread company is acquiring sandwich rival Au Bon Pain on November 8, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida. The company did not disclose the terms of the acquisition of Au Bon Pain. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WTAJ) — For the 20th year, the Pink Ribbon Bagel returns to Panera Bread restaurants nationwide in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Customers can enjoy the autumn bagel throughout the month of October while supporting a great cause. The Pink Ribbon Bagel includes cherry flavored chips, sweetened dried cherries, cherry-flavored cranberries, topped with vanilla, honey and brown sugar.

Panera Bread will donate a portion of the limited-edition bagel proceeds to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center.

The Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center, located in Windber, Pa., specializes in proactive breast care, risk-reduction techniques, early detection and treatment plans. A list of services offered by the center is listed below:

Low Dose 3D Mammography

Breast Ultrasound

Breast MRI

Bone Densitometry or Bone Density Test

Minimally Invasive Breast Biopsies

Genetic Testing

Research Studies

Also during October, guests at Panera can “round up” their total at the register to donate to the Joyce Murtha Breast Care Center. The bagel is also available for rapid pick-up, delivery and catering through the Panera Bread website.