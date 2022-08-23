CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The new Centre Volunteers in Medicine (CVIM) clinic now has a name: The Palmer Family Clinic.

The Palmer Foundation pledged $2 million dollars to CVIM’s capital campaign. Barbara Palmer was a founding donor to CVIM before the clinic opened in 2003.

“When the Palmers called me with the news that they were going to make the gift to name the building, I actually cried,” CVIM Executive Director Cheryl White said. “I was overjoyed. It’s an amazing opportunity.”

To date, 160 individuals, foundations, and corporations have contributed to the campaign, which has a goal of $11 million. The campaign, which kicked off in January 2022, originally had a goal of $10 million.

“Due to rising construction costs and the ever-increasing need for our services, we have extended our goal, which we plan to complete in January 2023” White said in a statement.

The Palmer’s donation is the largest to date.

CVIM’s free medical clinic reaches nearly 1,000 uninsured Centre County residents annually.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

White said they expect to move into the new facility (2026 Sandy Drive in State College) in late spring 2023.