Pair of shoes stolen from Somerset County home, state police investigate

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating a theft that happened early in the morning Thursday in Somerset County.

At about 5:30 a.m., state police say an unknown suspect took a pair of shoes from a home located at High Street in Jenner Township. Police describe the shoes as grey and blue Sperrys valued at $100.

Anyone with information of the theft is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Somerset A at (814)-445-4104.