Pair arrested after suspect traffic stop

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested on Sunday night at the intersection of 5th street and 6th avenue after the car they were driving showed it was registered to someone wanted on several warrants.

According to the police, the owner of the vehicle–who was not present at the time–looked a lot like Damien Hild, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

Hild then gave the officer a false name for the driver, who was Nakesha Feathers, calling her “Lonnie Nicole Mann” because she was wanted by Pennsylvania State Police for absconding parole, say police.

A search by Pennsylvania State Police and the Altoona Police Department later produced some troubling discoveries, including a Smith & Wesson handgun that was loaded with 13 hollow point bullets, police say, which was not supposed to be in their possession.

“Both individuals that were inside the vehicle had previous felony convictions and were both prohibited from possessing a firearm,” said Trooper Christopher Fox, of PSP Troop G in Hollidaysburg.

Other items in the car included methamphetamine, LSD, a syringe, digital scales, smoking devices, a grinder for marijuana and controlled prescriptions.

Both Feathers and Hild were taken into custody and face charges of possession of drugs, paraphanelia, falsifying identification, flight to avoid apprehension, and owning a weapon of crime.