Paintball shot to woman’s face lands Centre County man in jail

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Coburn man is in jail after state police say he shot a woman in the face with a paintball gun.

Robert Prisk, 32, was arrested Saturday morning after state police were called to an apartment on the 500 block of Main Street in Coburn at about 9:30 a.m. They found a woman with two cuts to her nose and teal paint on her face and in her eyebrows, according to the charges.

The woman told state police she and Prisk were arguing when he shot her in the face with a paintball gun as she walked down the steps. State police indicated there was substantial bleeding from the wound, but it had been stopped by the time the trooper arrived at the apartment.

Prisk was jailed without bail on Saturday afternoon after his arraignment on a charge of misdemeanor simple assault and summary counts of unlawful discharge of a paintball gun and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 31.