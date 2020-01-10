Paint-and-sip fundraiser to help Central PA Humane Society

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some local animal lovers have come up with a fun way to help shelter pets.

They’re holding a paint-and-sip party Sunday in Tyrone. All of the proceeds will benefit the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. at the “Outside the Lines Art with Anita” studio.

“It’s a nice easy way for us animal lovers to come together and have a good time together and they know that it’s a nice fundraiser for this organization,” Humane Society Volunteer, Janeen Nebelski said.

Anyone bringing an item for the shelter, such as food, kitty litter, towels, or blankets will get a ticket in the wine basket drawing.

For more information, visit the Central PA Humane Society Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss