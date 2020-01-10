Paint-and-sip fundraiser to help Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Some local animal lovers have come up with a fun way to help shelter pets.

They’re holding a paint-and-sip party Sunday in Tyrone. All of the proceeds will benefit the Central Pennsylvania Humane Society.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m. at the “Outside the Lines Art with Anita” studio.

“It’s a nice easy way for us animal lovers to come together and have a good time together and they know that it’s a nice fundraiser for this organization,” Humane Society Volunteer, Janeen Nebelski said.

Anyone bringing an item for the shelter, such as food, kitty litter, towels, or blankets will get a ticket in the wine basket drawing.

For more information, visit the Central PA Humane Society Facebook.