FAIRHOPE TWP., SOMERSET CO., Pa. (WTAJ) — Pack Saddle Bridge is set to close on Monday, April 20, 2020, as neccessary repairs are done on the timber covered bridge.

Somerset County Commissioners say that the bridge will be closed for roughly 60 days, or until completion of the project being performed by Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance.

There will be a detour in place. Those familiar with the area may want to take other routes to avoid the bridge.