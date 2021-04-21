$117 million invested in Pa. water infrastructure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania will receive a $117 million investment toward water infrastructure projects, according to Governor Tom Wolf.

Several of these projects will take place in our area. In total, the projects span 19 counties in Pennsylvania. The funding comes from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards, according to Gov. Wolf.

“This historic investment in Pennsylvania’s clean water and healthy communities serves as a fitting celebration of Earth Week, when our country celebrates advances in environmental protection and committed stewardship of our lands and waters,” Gov. Wolf said. “Not only do the awards made in our communities strengthen our clean water facilities, but they also address legacy contaminants like lead and PFAS, which should never endanger the welfare of our children and families.”

PENNVEST also utilized resources available under the U.S. Water Infrastructure Fund Transfer Act (WIFTA) which allows for a transfer of funding to specifically address lead line replacements, according to the governor’s office.

The projects in our area are listed below:

BLAIR COUNTY

Duncansville Municipal Authority – received an $840,650 grant and a $409,350 loan to repair a belt press facility and convert a sludge storage building into a rotary press facility with dewatering equipment. The project will address National Fire Protection Agency code requirements and improve a system that has reached the end of useful life.

CAMBRIA COUNTY

Carrolltown Borough Municipal Authority – received a $300,000 grant to replace approximately 520 individual service meters with lead-free magnetic meters, and replace flow control valves with lead-free valves. The project will reduce the possibility of lead-contaminated water and decrease unaccounted-for water loss.

– received a $300,000 grant to replace approximately 520 individual service meters with lead-free magnetic meters, and replace flow control valves with lead-free valves. The project will reduce the possibility of lead-contaminated water and decrease unaccounted-for water loss. Patton Municipal Authority – received a $600,000 grant to replace approximately 700 feet of cast iron pipe that has leaded joints, as well as 600 feet of the service line. The project will support water loss efforts by replacing aging infrastructure and reduce the possibility of lead-contaminated water.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY

Falls Creek Borough Municipal Authority – received a grant of $1,400,000 to replace approximately 2,600 feet of lead water mains within the Main Street water distribution line with polyvinyl chloride piping. The project will reduce unaccounted-for water loss and eliminate lead exposure to the community.

HUNTINGDON COUNTY