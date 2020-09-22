Poll names top priorities for voters over 50

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Today begins the final stretch towards election day. With all of the issues being debated, some of the top priorities for Pennsylvanians over the age of 50 have to do with physical and economic well being.

AARP conducted a poll that discovered four things that are on the minds of Pennsylvania voters age 50 plus when looking for a candidate:

Social Security and Medicare protection

Lowering prescription drug prices

Ensuring the safety of nursing home staff and residents

Economic recovery from the impact of COVID-19

Considering that the majority of America’s voter population is over 50 years of age, Joanne Grossi, Pennsylvania’s President for AARP, stated that if candidates want to get their vote, they need to address how they will preserve and protect these programs.

Social Security and Medicare programs provide a lifeline to over 65 million Americans, according to AARP, and are going to be a hot button issue for Americans when deciding on who to vote for.