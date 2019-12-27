PA Turnpike tolls increasing after next week

This is the 12th consecutive year for increases.

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be increasing after next week.

Starting on January 5 at 12:01 a.m., tolls will increase 6% for both cash and EZ-Pass drivers.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) approved the increase back in July. This is the 12th consecutive year for increases.

The PTC says the toll increase is required to “meet escalating debt-service costs associated with the PTC’s annual Act 44/Act 89 contributions to the Commonwealth of PA for transit operations.”

The most common toll will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-Z Pass customers and $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The cashless toll at Delaware River Bridge westbound will increase from $5.30 to $5.70 for E-Z Pass customers and from $7.20 to $7.70 for Toll-by-Plate customers.

Tolls at PA Turnpike 376 (Beaver Valley Expressway), PA Turnpike 66 (Greensburg Bypass), and the Gateway tolling plaza (milepost 2 near Ohio on I-76) will not be increasing January 5, 2020 due to their toll increase on October 27, 2019.