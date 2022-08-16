HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A trio of dealers have been charged in an investigation into drug trafficking in Allegheny and Somerset counties, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday.

According to a release from Shapiro, the investigation began in May 2021 into the ringleader, William Ely, 41, of Wilkinsburg, Pa., and two mid-level dealers, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth, for possession of and intent to traffic mass amounts of fentanyl into the community.

Through the investigation, agents learned that Ely was supplying roughly 150 bricks of heroin/fentanyl a week to Brock and Burnsworth who then sold it on the streets. That’s nearly 7,500 doses a week.

Brock allegedly sold the drugs in Pittsburgh while Burnsworth would transport the majority of these drugs to sell in Somerset County.

On July 30, 2021, agents from the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations executed a search warrant on Ely’s Wilkinsburg residence and Hill District stash house where they recovered 80 grams of fentanyl/heroin, 769 grams of cocaine, a kilo press for bulk packaging, $134,815.00 in cash, and two firearms, including an AR-style rifle.

It was noted that Ely is also a convicted felon who is not legally able to possess a firearm.

This investigation ended up leading agents to two additional locations in the Hill District affiliated with Brock. A search there seized a total of 291.2 grams of fentanyl, 19.1 grams of cocaine, and $10,600.00 in cash. The total street value of all of the drugs seized during this investigation is more than $217,000.00.

“14 Pennsylvanians die from opioids every day, and we will not sit idly by when dealers peddle poisons and try to profit from devastating our communities,” said Attorney General Shapiro. “With two guns recovered from these searches, including an automatic assault rifle, this is a firm reminder that drug trafficking is a violent enterprise. My office, along with our law enforcement partners, will continue to hold those accountable who profit from drug trafficking.”

William Ely, Jaylon Brock and Tony Burnsworth have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, corrupt organization, and related charges. Ely was also charged for illegally possessing a firearm. These cases are being prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Tomm Mutschler.

All charges are accusations. The defendants are innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation was assisted in their investigation by the City of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, Monroeville Police Department, Penn Hills Police Department, Wilkinsburg Police Department, along with the detectives from the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office.