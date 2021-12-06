P&A TAKE PA: Polar Plunge benefitting the YMCA of Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Over 100 brave community members plunged into an ice-covered lake on December 4 to raise money for the YMCA of Centre County.

WTAJ Reporters Peyton Kennedy and Alyssa Royster were a part of it all. They trained all week for the event and took the plunge in the first ever episode of “P&A Take PA.”

The lake at Black Moshannon State Park was covered with a layer of ice, but that couldn’t stop the plungers.

“You’re thinking, ‘I can’t do this, I can’t do this,’ but honestly, if you just commit to it, it’s really not that bad,” said Polar Plunger Kylie Berrena. “Plus it’s the community aspect, which really overrides the coldness!”

Whether dressed up like Santa Claus or simply in your swim trunks, the icy dip brought the community together for a common cause.

This year, about $35,000 was raised to support the YMCA’s programs, including the Anti Hunger Program and Childcare Program.

“All of the money stays right at the branch that needs it, that you plunged for,” said Liz Toukonen, director of the Penns Valley YMCA.

“People really have a lot of fun and many people come back every year and do it over and over again,” said Scott Mitchell, CEO of the YMCA of Centre County.