PA Supreme Court reverses 2014 decision for warrantless vehicle searches

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – It’s been an issue in criminal law for many years, do police need a search warrant to search your vehicle when they stop you?

Defense Attorney Dan Kiss said up until Tuesday they didn’t.

“It was more or less supportive on conclusion that if a police officer said in their report for example, I smelled marijuana, that always gave them reason to search the car. Now that’s not enough,” said Kiss.

The 4-3 ruling now affords Pennsylvanians with the same protections they have at their homes, for their cars.

Now police need to articulate probable cause and exigent circumstances to search an individual’s vehicle, without a warrant. But what does that mean?

“They’d have to articulate some probable cause. So using that example of an officer coming to the scene of an individual pulled over… smells marijuana they’d have to look for some other things. So what are they looking for? They’re going to look for plastic baggies laying in the back seat, they’re going to look for other things of paraphernalia like a pipe laying there or wrapping paper or something like that, that leads them to believe that there’s other contraband activity taking place,” said Kiss.

According to Kiss this is a win for law abiding Pennsylvanians.

“It’s a win for liberty, it’s a win for citizens and it’s a win for all of us having rights,” said Kiss.

As for law enforcement he says not much will change with criminal activity still being stopped.

“Our police will do what they’ve always done and they’ll adapt to the law. They’ll get warrants if it needs a warrant, if there are exigent circumstances they’ll articulate those correctly as they often and most always do,” said Kiss.