PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is canceling their oral argument session from April 20th to the 22nd.

Cases set to be argued during this time will be decided on previously-submitted briefs.

If parties appeal these cases will also be pushed back until rescheduled.

Appealing motions must be filed before April 9th.

Additional information about the impact of COVID-19 on court operations is available online.