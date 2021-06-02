PA State police solve 43-year-old murder of Bedford County couple, 4 others

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police announced they recently cleared four murder cases that are over 40 years old, including the murder of a Bedford County man.

EDWARD A SURRATT

Members of the Pennsylvania State Police traveled to the Raiford Correctional Facility in Raiford, Florida to interview Edward A Surratt. He’s currently serving two life sentences for crimes he committed in Florida and has been convicted of murder in South Carolina.

State police aid that Surratt implicated himself in four unsolved PSP homicide investigations involving the death of six people that took place in 1977 and 1978, including Guy and Laura Mills from Bedford County.

DATE TROOP/STATION VICTIM(S) 11/19/1977 D – Beaver William and Nancy Adams 12/31/1977 G – Bedford Guy and Laura Mills 12/31/1977 G – McConnellsburg Joel Krueger 01/07/1978 D – Beaver John Shelkons

District attorneys in each county agreed not to prosecute Surratt for the cold-case homicides due to his life sentences in other jurisdictions.

“PSP investigators never stopped seeking justice for the victims of these terrible crimes and their families,” said Lieutenant Colonel Scott Price, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police. “We hope that the confessions announced today will help bring some semblance of closure to the victims’ loved ones.”

PSP investigators began communicating with Surratt from his prison cell in Florida about unsolved homicides in Pennsylvania in 2018. Surratt provided information on the cases listed above.

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania State Police initially reported that Joel Krueger was the victim from Bedford County. They have since issued a correction that Guy and Laura Mills were the victims from Bedford County while Joel Krueger was the victim from McConnellsburg. This story has been edited to represent that correction.