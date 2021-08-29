Pa. State Police search for missing elderly man in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Huntingdon are searching for a missing elderly man from Petersburg who was last seen Saturday, Aug. 28.

Richard Dean, 76, is operating a Black Ford F150 with a South Dakota registration of 0808G. Dean was last seen in the area of Slate Hill Road, Jackson Township, Huntingdon County around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to police.

Dean was last seen wearing a grey Air Force T-shirt and blue jeans. He is 6-foot and weighs approximately 175 pounds.

His wife reported him missing to the police Saturday at 10:30 a.m. after he did not return home.

Police believe Dean may be at special risk of harm or injury or may be confused. He suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to police and his wife.

Anyone with information on Dean’s whereabouts is asked to call State police- Huntingdon at 814-627-3161.