PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PSP in Punxsutawney are searching for an inmate that escaped from the Jefferson County Jail in January.

State Police say on January 31, around 7 am Herbert D. Murray III failed to sign back in to the Jefferson County Jail from his work release program.

State Police say the investigation is ongoing.

PSP in Punxsutawney is asking anyone with information on Murray’s whereabouts or information regarding the incident to contact them directly.