PA State Police in Ebensburg search for 5 most wanted

EBENSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — State Police out of Ebensburg have released the names of their five most wanted.

Michael Thomas Lacey, 36 – Wanted for Protection from Abuse Order violation, burglary, and criminal trespass.

Jordan Hogue, 29 – Wanted for theft.

Larina L Hoover, 41 – Wanted for Burglary.

Eric Shane Nitti, 33 – Wanted for possession with intent to deliver.

Adam Thompson, 35 – Wanted for a 2018 protection from abuse order violation, also has several other warrants.

If you have any information on any of the five, you’re asked to call State Police in Ebensburg at 814-471-6500.