Pa. State police arrest Ohio man after finding 35 pounds of marijuana in rental vehicle

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was arrested this morning after police found 35 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of a rental car.

A trooper was traveling on Interstate I-80 in Centre County when they saw a white Toyota Camry with a New York registration plate following very close to a vehicle pulling a trailer in an active work zone. Once out of the work zone, police pulled the Camry over at the 161 mile-marker.

Police approached the vehicle to find Zhiying He, 23, of Ohio as the driver of the white Camry. He provided police with his Ohio driver’s license and did acknowledge that he was following the vehicle with the trailer very close.

When speaking with He, police noticed a smell of marijuana. He explained, as the trooper was writing up the citation, that he was returning from a music festival in Manhattan, New York, Sept. 1, and he did smoke marijuana while he was there, but he didn’t smoke at all when he left.

He also provided police with the rental agreement which showed that He rented the car from Budget in Brooklyn, NY on Sept. 7 and that the vehicle had to be returned to Columbus, Ohio by 4:30 p.m. He said that he took a flight to NY and was driving a one-way rental back to OH.

He denied police access to search the vehicle and then had the vehicle towed to state police at Rockview where police then obtained a search warrant and found a bag in the trunk with two large plastic-zip bags with 35 bags each filled with one pound of marijuana.

He told police that a man gave him a bag to take back to Ohio with him and that the bag was already in the car.

He faces a felony charge of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver marijuana. He has a monetary bail set at $50,000 and currently awaits a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 22.