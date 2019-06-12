PA Senator’s MILK Act wants whole milk back in school lunchrooms

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTAJ) — Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has recently introduced the Milk in Lunches for Kids(MILK) Act to allow whole and two percent milk back in school lunchrooms.

The MILK Act, getting co-sponsorship from another Senator, has the support of many local organizations such as the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association, Pennsylvania Association of Milk Dealers, and International Dairy Foods Association.

In 2010, Congress passed the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act that only allowed schools to have fat-free milk. Over the years, there was a drastic drop in milk consumption which has prompted Senator Toomey’s new MILK Act.

The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association strongly believes school children once again should have the option to choose whole milk in schools. Recent and emerging dietary research has shown that whole milk nutrition is essential for the healthy development of our growing children. The Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association applauds the leadership of Senator Toomey to provide school children with the nutrition and great satisfaction of delicious whole milk,” -Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association Executive Director David Smith.

Last year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced a rule that allowed schools to receive waivers to make one percent milk available to students.