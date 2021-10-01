Pa. Senate approves plan to allow certain CNA training to be completed online

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a nurse works on a computer while assisting a COVID-19 patient at a hospital in Los Angeles. Across the country, doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are dealing with hostility, threats and violence from patients angry over safety rules designed to keep the virus from spreading. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bill proposed by Senator Judy Ward (R-30) to allow certain components of nurse aide training to be done online was unanimously approved by the state Senate on Sept. 29.

Senate Bill 729 authorizes online delivery for components of the certified nurse aide (CNA) training program which is approved by the state. The program currently has at least 120 hours of in-class and clinical training.

Senator Ward said this revision allows more individuals who have an interest in being a CNA to consider it by taking classes online and help address a long-standing labor shortage issue that the nursing home industry has been facing.

“Online instruction offers individuals the flexibility of taking classes on their own schedule and the convenience of completing assignments from home,” Senator Ward said. “While learning has traditionally taken place in a bricks-and-mortar classroom, times have changed. We’ve all seen the increased role that online education plays in learning. We need to update the current program requirements for nurse aide training to give individuals the ability to take courses online in satisfying the theory and lab portions of their instruction.”