It was “Pennsylvania Guard Day” at the state capitol Wednesday.

Dozens of units of the National Guard were on hand with displays set up to show what they do for the state.

Everything from providing combat forces to the U.S. Air Force and Army to helping in situations like floods and snow storms.

They also used it as an opportunity to educate lawmakers.

Pennsylvania has the second largest National Guard in the country, with just over 19,000 enlistees.