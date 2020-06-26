Pa Roundhouse Rally a ‘go’ for this weekend

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Many summer events and festivals have already been cancelled due to the Coronavirus, but this weekend, one in Blair County is still happening, the PA Roundhouse Rally.

Being an outdoor venue, organizers said there’s plenty of room for people to social distance. Plus having professional cleaners and hand sanitizers available has always been a part of their protocol.

And being one of the only summer events to continue on is a sign of hope to local vendors.

Dori Stone, owner of Ruga Rue Jerky, said hearing the PA Roundhouse Rally was still a go was great news, adding that summer events are where the business gets majority of their sales.

“To have show after show after show cancel on us, it hurt us immensely,” she said.

Although Blair County is in the green phase, gatherings of more than 250 people are not allowed, and safety procedures are still strongly recommended.

“We have mask. We have tongs. We do the open hand, we drop our samples into the hand, and we have hand sanitizers,” Stone said.

But having at least one summer event not cancelled gives Stone hope for her business and the community.

“Just not having the interaction with people for the last three months, this is awesome,” she said.

Festivities like bands and stunt shows will continue until 9 p.m. on Friday and pick back up Saturday at 9 a.m.