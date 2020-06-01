PA Revenue Department releases May 2020 collections

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania collected $2.1 billion in General Fund Revenue for the month of May, which was about 17 percent less than anticipated, according to Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell.

Collections from the full fiscal year-to-date are also down, coming to $29.6 billion, or 8 percent below estimate.

The department believes that these shortcomings can be related to moving due dates for various taxes and reduced economic activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We expect to receive much of this revenue in the next fiscal year, which means we’ll have a clearer picture of the pandemic’s effect later in the year,” said Secretary Hassell.

Here is a full overview of May revenues by tax type:

Sales tax receipts totaled $699.1 million for May, $282.9 million below estimate. Year-to-date sales tax collections total $9.8 billion, which is $576.1 million, or 5.5 percent, less than anticipated.

Personal income tax (PIT) revenue in May was $947.2 million, $44.8 million above estimate. This brings year-to-date PIT collections to $11.8 billion, which is $1.5 billion, or 11.2 percent, below estimate.

May corporation tax revenue of $145.6 million was $164.7 million below estimate. Year-to-date corporation tax collections total $4.4 billion, which is $560.9 million, or 11.2 percent, below estimate.

Inheritance tax revenue for the month was $69.1 million, $26 million below estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $1 billion, which is $3.7 million, or 0.4 percent, above estimate.

Realty transfer tax revenue was $33 million for May, $18.1 million below estimate, bringing the fiscal-year total to $464.7 million, which is $31.5 million, or 6.4 percent, less than anticipated.

Other General Fund tax revenue, including cigarette, malt beverage, liquor and gaming taxes, totaled $159.6 million for the month, $20.1 million below estimate and bringing the year-to-date total to $1.4 billion, which is $55.3 million, or 3.8 percent, below estimate.

Non-tax revenue totaled $51.9 million for the month, $27.2 million above estimate, bringing the year-to-date total to $629.5 million, which is $69.8 million, or 12.5 percent, above estimate.

In addition to the General Fund collections, the Motor License Fund received $220.9 million for the month, $59.4 million below estimate.

Fiscal year-to-date collections for the fund, which include gas and diesel taxes, as well as other license, fine and fee revenues, come to a total of $2.4 billion, which is about 7 percent, below estimate.