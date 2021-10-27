Pa. residents protest pipeline, file water quality complaints

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A problem felt by some in our area is gaining traction in Harrisburg.

Several people including one Cambria County resident who lives near the Mariner East Pipeline went to the state capitol Wednesday asking the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to suspend its permits for the project. Two of the protesters are former employees in the pipeline industry.

Johnstown resident Ron Shawley says they’ve lost safe water and displayed the water that came from his well.

The Mariner East Pipeline runs across Pennsylvania and cuts through parts of Blair, Huntingdon and Cambria Counties. To date, at least 150 people living along the pipeline have filed water quality complaints with the DEP.