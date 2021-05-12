PA Rescue Plan Rally comes to State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Democratic leaders from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives made a stop in State College today to rally in support of the Pennsylvania Rescue Plan.

They say they’re fighting for America’s essential workers who have been impacted by the pandemic and are calling for additional support. That includes the right to a fair wage, hazard pay, and paid sick leave.

“We want to come pandemic with a bright ray of sunshine just like it is here in State College right now,” said House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton, 191st District. “The way we’re going to be able to come out is through making sure the Pennsylvania Rescue Plan will keep workers first, and that’s what we’re here for today.”

They urged the community to call their local lawmakers and encourage them to support the plan.

Republicans continue to oppose parts of the plan, citing too high of a price tag with most of the controversy surrounding infrastructure.