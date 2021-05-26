Pa. ranked among the best for Millennials

FILE – This April 2, 2021, file photo shows bridges spanning the Allegheny River in downtown Pittsburgh. Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it’s more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden’s ambitious rebuild America agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WTAJ) — Wallet Hub, a credit score monitor, recently conducted a survey called “2021’s Best & Worst States for Millennials.” Pennsylvania landed in the 10th best spot for Millennials to live in.

Wallet Hub also ranked states based on affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health and civic engagement.

Among those categories, Pennsylvania ranked:

Affordability: 23rd

Education and Health: 16th

Quality of Life: 16th

Economic Health: 25th

Civic Engagement: 9th

According to Wallet Hub, Millennials are considered “mid-20-to-early-40-somethings.”

To view the whole list of rankings, visit the survey on Wallet Hub’s website.