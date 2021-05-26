Pa. ranked among the best for Millennials

(WTAJ) — Wallet Hub, a credit score monitor, recently conducted a survey called “2021’s Best & Worst States for Millennials.” Pennsylvania landed in the 10th best spot for Millennials to live in.

Wallet Hub also ranked states based on affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health and civic engagement.

Among those categories, Pennsylvania ranked:

  • Affordability: 23rd
  • Education and Health: 16th
  • Quality of Life: 16th
  • Economic Health: 25th
  • Civic Engagement: 9th

According to Wallet Hub, Millennials are considered “mid-20-to-early-40-somethings.”

To view the whole list of rankings, visit the survey on Wallet Hub’s website.

