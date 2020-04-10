PA nears 20,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases; 416 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed an increase of COVID-19 cases in our Central PA Region as the state totals near 20,000.

The state has 1,751 new confirmed cases from yesterday, bringing the state total to 19,979. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania confirm at least one case of COVID-19.

There are 416 deaths.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 114 cases in our Central Pennsylvania region. Bedford County shows a decrease of 1. If a confirmed case actually resides in another county, they count it for where the person lives. So, one person tested positive in Bedford County but the state discovered they live in a different county and made the adjustment to the number today.

Bedford – 3

Blair – 9

Cambria – 11 – 1 Death

Cameron – 1

Centre – 61

Clearfield – 8

Elk – 2

Huntingdon – 8

Jefferson – 1

Somerset – 10

There are 93,040 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;

41% are aged 25-49;

29% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.