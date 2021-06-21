Pa. National Guard Band to hold local Fourth of July concerts

BLAIR AND SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Army National Guards’ 28th Infantry Division Band will host two concerts from light classics and Broadway hits to patriotic pieces and current hits, in celebration of July 4th weekend.

The band is among the top-performing Army National Guard bands in the country and serves at functions throughout the eastern United States, Canada and Europe.

The first concert will be in Blair County at the Ebensburg Memorial Park, Thursday, July 1 at 7 p.m. And, the second concert will be in Somerset County at Miner’s park in Windber, Friday, July 2 at 7 p.m.

Both concerts are free and open to the public. For more information on upcoming events visit the band’s website.