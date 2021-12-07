PA Military Museum to commemorate those lost during Pearl Harbor

BOALSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) The Pennsylvania Military Museum is holding an event this afternoon, Dec. 7 to commemorate those lost 80 years ago during the events of Pearl Harbor.

The ceremony will start with brief remarks at 12:45 p.m and run until 1:45 p.m. There will be honors rendering via color guard, a twenty-one gun salute, and a bugler.

The commemoration is to help pay tribute to those killed or missing in action, from beneath the guns of battleship USS PENNSYLVANIA which witness those attacks.

The Pennsylvania Military Museum is located at 51 Boalsburg Avenue and can be contacted at 814-466-6263.