PA Medical Marijuana Program update

(WTAJ) — The Medical Marijuana Advisory Board met Tuesday morning to give an update on Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program.

In just 5 years almost 600,000 patients and caregivers are registered to receive the drug, with 34 million products dispensed.

As they continue to grow, they have about 120 dispensaries with another 30 locations in the process of building and becoming operational, but there is still room for improvement with many counties having more than 2,000 patients without a dispensary location nearby.

“We encourage our permittees who have been operationalized and issued a permit that may expand to up the three locations and in a case of clinical registrants up to 6 locations, to please consider these geographies, there are patients there that need your support,” Medical Marijuana Program Director John Collins said.

At the next meeting, August 17th, the board plans to dive deeper into the sub-committees that will help move the mission of the program forward.