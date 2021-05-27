Pa. mask order to be lifted by June 28

A person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia, Friday, May 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) has announced that the statewide mask order will be lifted by June 28.

“Yesterday we hit a milestone with 70 percent of adults receiving at least one dose of vaccine,” Acting Secretary Alison Beam said, in a press conference.

To date, 52.7 percent of the 18 and older population are fully vaccinated. According to the CDC, 97.7 percent of Pennsylvanians over 65 have received at least one dose of vaccine, according to a press release.

“That’s a strong indicator that we are on track to get at least that many getting both doses by the end of June,” Beam said.