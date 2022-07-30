BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An annual pro lumberjack competition in Bedford County will soon see who can chop and cut wood better than the rest.

The Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show will be held at Camp Living Water in Schellsburg beginning on Friday, Aug. 12 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 14.

The event will feature over 30 of the top lumberjack athletes from around the world including 2022 U.S. Champion Matt Cogar, 2021 U.S. Women’s Champion Martha King and current World Champion Jason Lentz. The competition will pay out over $20,000 in prize money.

Pennsylvania Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show. Photo Credit: Zach Brouse.

Those in attendance can enjoy vendors, food and a classic car cruise-in on Friday while live music and the Jacob Hershberger Memorial 5K Run will be held on Saturday. Anyone wanting to participate in the 5K can register online here.

Admission to the three day competition and show is free.

More information can be found on the PA Lumberjack Championship and Outdoor Show Facebook page.