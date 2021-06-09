Pa. lottery ticket worth $611,000 sold in Clearfield Co.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A ticket sold at a Burnside Handi Mart won the jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash in a drawing, Tuesday, June 8.
The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-5-11-27-29, to win $611,617.50 less withholding. The Burnside Handi Mart located at 7469 Main Street will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The holder of the winning ticket has not claimed their prize yet. A Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding the jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact their nearest lottery office to validate their ticket.
For more information on the Pa. Lottery visit their website.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.