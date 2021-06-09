Pa. lottery ticket worth $611,000 sold in Clearfield Co.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A ticket sold at a Burnside Handi Mart won the jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash in a drawing, Tuesday, June 8.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-5-11-27-29, to win $611,617.50 less withholding. The Burnside Handi Mart located at 7469 Main Street will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The holder of the winning ticket has not claimed their prize yet. A Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Anyone holding the jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact their nearest lottery office to validate their ticket.

For more information on the Pa. Lottery visit their website.