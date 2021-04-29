Pa. Lottery retailer sold a $3 million-winning scratch-off

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Sunoco gas station off of Main St. in Somerset County sold a $3-million-winning Money Millionaire Scratch-Off ticket.

The county will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

All proceeds of Pa. lottery tickets go to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, the company has donated more than $31 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, amongst other services to benefit senior citizens.

