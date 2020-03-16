PA Liquor Control Board closes all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores indefinitely

HARRISBURG (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced Monday afternoon an indefinite closure of all Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores and licensee service centers.

The closures will go into effect at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. This action comes after consultation with the Wolf Administration and Pennsylvania Department of Health as part of COVID-19 Mitigation.

The PLCB also announced online sales ended at 5:00 p.m. Monday.

“This was a tremendously difficult decision to make, and we understand the disruption our store closures will have on consumers and licensees across the commonwealth,” said Board Chairman Tim Holden. “But in these uncertain and unprecedented times, the public health crisis and mitigation effort must take priority over the sale of wine and spirits, as the health and safety of our employees and communities is paramount.”

Stores in all counties except Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery will remain open Monday for regular hours and open at their regularly scheduled times Tuesday. Stores normally closed on Tuesday will not open.

All stores will remain closed until further notice.