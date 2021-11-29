Pa. House Majority Leader Benninghoff hit with breakthrough COVID-19 case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) announced he has been diagnosed with a breakthrough case of COVID-19, test results confirmed Monday.

Benninghoff, who was fully vaccinated against COVID-19 earlier this year, was tested for COVID-19 just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday after developing mild symptoms. Benninghoff said he’s not been in the Capitol since Nov. 18 and, out of an abundance of caution, has been quarantining since his test last week.

“I am thankful for the health care professionals who have helped me, and many others, through this process,” Benninghoff said.

“I will continue to follow their advice and all COVID-19 protocols of the House Republican Caucus before ending my quarantine. My symptoms are mild, and I am working from home as my offices in Bellefonte, Reedsville and Harrisburg continue to serve the people of the 171st District and deliver on a productive agenda for the people of Pennsylvania.”

The breakthrough case comes at a time when a new variant has emerged in South Africa, leaving the world scrambling to counter its emergence. President Joe Biden said Monday that the omicron variant of COVID-19 “is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic.”