PA has 5 new regional health councils

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration launched a new effort on Wednesday, to reduce disparities in health care across Pennsylvania.

The Department of Human Services announced the establishment of five Regional Accountable Health Councils or RAHCs. There’s one for the Southeast, Northeast, Northwest, Southwest, and the Lehigh-Capitol regions of the commonwealth.

These councils are charged with identifying the issues that cause people to have different health outcomes in different regions of the state.

For example, according to Teresa Miller, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, data show that a newborn in areas of Northern Philadelphia has a life expectancy of 64 years, while the life expectancy is 87 years, a couple of miles to the south.

Health officials say they expect the RAHCS to find significant medical needs in both urban and rural areas, with access to care being a frequent issue in some impoverished rural areas.

The task of the regional councils, which are composed of managed care organizations, hospitals, health systems, and community organizations, is to develop a transformation plan for each region to address the particular health needs in that area. Plans will be made available by DHS as they are finalized by each RAHC.