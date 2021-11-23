Pa. Game Commission Southcentral Region office open Black Friday

A deer peers through the woods, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Marple Township, Pa. Pennsylvania’s regular firearms deer hunting season starts this weekend, Nov. 28 and runs through Dec. 12 in most of the state. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WTAJ) — This year, hunters will be able to purchase a hunting license Friday after Thanksgiving due to the increase in demand for license sales.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission Southcentral Region Office serves Bedford, Blair and Huntingdon Counties. Despite being traditionally closed, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate anyone wishing to purchase a hunting license.

“There is an annual rush to purchase general hunting licenses just prior to the regular firearms deer season,” Regional Director Michael Beahm said. “We want to accommodate the increase in demand by offering additional office hours for license sales.”

The office, which is located along William Penn Highway in Huntingdon, is open Monday through Friday every week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For information regarding purchasing a hunting license, visit the Game Commission’s website.