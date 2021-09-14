Pa. Game Commission rededicates land to honor Flight 93 passengers, crew

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission rededicated a memorial to honor the 40 passengers and crew members on board Flight 93.

State Game Lands 93 is located across U.S. Route 30, near the entrance of the National Flight 93 Memorial in Stoystown, Somerset County. The game lands were first dedicated in 2010, where a stone and sign were placed in the memorial area.

The agency dedicated a new wooden game lands sign; two stone, engraved benches, one honoring all 40 men and women on board and one honoring U.S. Fish and Wildlife Biologist and Law Enforcement Officer Richard J. Guadagno.

Guadagno was a passenger on Flight 93 who had a lifelong passion and commitment to nature. Because of this, the commission constructed a special memorial for him including the “Guadagno Trail” and a wetlands habitat. In 2001, he was serving as a Project Manager at the Humboldt Bay National Wildlife Refuge in northern California.

The commission also dedicated two informational kiosks with the 40 names, the Flight 93 story, the history of the game lands and more in the memorial area of the game lands.

“The Pennsylvania Game Commission is honored to protect and maintain State Game Lands 93 ensuring all who visit remember the 40 brave men and women whose actions saved an untold number of lives 20 years ago,” Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans said.

A map and more information about State Game Lands 93 are available on the commission’s website.