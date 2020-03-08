PA Game Commission hosts forum, update local hunters on plans to deal with Chronic Wasting Disease

FREEDOM TOWNSHIP, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s been a year since the Pennsylvania Game Commission proposed culling the deer herd in Bedford and Blair Counties to slow the spread of Chronic Waste Disease.

Yesterday’s forum focused on the commissions’ plans for dealing with this disease.

Local hunters were able to address their concerns to the executive director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

Bryan Burhans, who is the Executive Director of the commission, told the group the focus is on slowing the spread of CWD.

“As much as we want for it to just go away and be fixed right now. we don’t have those solutions,” Burhans said.

According to Burhans, a new test that can more quickly detect and diagnose the disease is a positive step.

Congressman John Joyce wants to see more recent numbers indicating the prevalence of CWD in area deer, and more research into the issue.

“We need to use microscopes to find the cause and then a cure for Chronic Wasting Disease,” Joyce said.

Representative Jim Gregory noted that the cause of CWD is similar to that of Alzheimer’s for which their is no cure.

He’s not optimistic about a quick fix, but is hopeful that progress will be made in managing the disease.

“I really thought that all topics were touched in a great way to recognize where we were, what we’re doing, and where we’re going,” PA State representative Jim Gregory said.

Congressman Joyce says the commission will come up with an action plan within the next few weeks.