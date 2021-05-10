Pa. Game Commission clean-up day, May 23

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) will be participating in the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Program by picking up trash in the State Game Lands (SGL).

The Game Commission is seeking volunteers to help clean the lands, parking areas and roadways, May 23 from 9 a.m. until 12.pm. The clean-up is scheduled for SGL 322, a 3-mile area between Huntingdon and Petersburg on Petersburg Pike.

Volunteers will meet at the PGC headquarters building on 8877 Petersburg Pike, Petersburg, Pa. 16669. Those attending will need to register and sign a volunteer waiver at the headquarters on the day of the event. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Volunteers are asked to wear a mask while completing registration and when inside the headquarters building. Garbage bags along with a limited number of gloves and safety vests will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

For additional information, please contact State Game Warden Chris Skipper at 814-643-1831.