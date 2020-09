HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, the State Game Commission approved the use night vision and infrared (thermal) Optics in the hunting of animals traditionally trapped or hunted for their pelts.

The change will go into effect in six to eight weeks.

State lawmakers earlier this year authorized the commission to regulate such devices, which were prohibited by state law.

Species covered by the change include raccoons, foxes, coyotes, opossums, striped skunks, weasels, bobcats and porcupines.