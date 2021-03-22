PA food banks commended for heroic work

Pallets of various foods are stacked on shelves in the extensive warehouse at the Houston Food Bank Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Houston. It’s the largest U.S. food bank and national food bank leaders say they don’t see an end in sight to the demand. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Wolf Administration is commending food banks and pantries across the state for what it calls their heroic work during the pandemic.

First Lady Frances Wolf hosted a media call on Monday along with administration officials to recognize the efforts of charitable food networks in the past year.

According to the Jane Clements-Smith, Executive Director of Feeding Pennsylvania, food banks served about two million people a year before COVID-19. In the first three months of the pandemic, they fed more than five million individuals.

It’s estimated that food banks in the commonwealth have provided more than 250 million pounds of food since March of last year.

Clements-Smith said, “It’s important to note that the difference is, that a lot of the people who were facing food insecurity issues were people who had never identified as needing food assistance prior to this pandemic.”

And she added that, “the message we want to get out there is there is no shame in needing help, this is what we are here to do.”