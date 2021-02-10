Pa. flag ordered to fly half-staff in honor of fallen trooper

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in Clearfield and Jefferson Counties to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Trooper Monty Mitchell, who was assigned to the Patrol Section of Troop C, DuBois, and who died in the line of duty Monday, February 8, 2021.

“The sudden passing of Trooper Mitchell is felt by not only his loved ones, but also his fellow members of the Pennsylvania State Police and the community he served,” said Governor Wolf. “Frances and I offer our heartfelt condolences to Trooper Mitchell’s family and join all Pennsylvanians in mourning his loss.“

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic and should continue to fly at half-staff until further notice. The United States flag is to remain at full staff.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.